Yei denies ‘crackdown’ on civil society organizations

Authorities in Yei River have denied claims that the government is cracking down on civil society organizations.



They say the authority is not targeting the civil society organization but after individuals working there.

Last week, activist Justoson Victor Yuasa, the Executive Director for Yamora, a national NGO operating in Yei was arrested by security officers.

The authorities also apprehended Bishop Yemba Antipas of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of South Sudan.

The activist was picked up on his way home on Wednesday, while the bishop was arrested at home on Thursday morning.

Bishop Yemba’s brother was also arrested on Friday morning while delivering breakfast to the detainees.

They are accused of mobilizing people for the failed countrywide protest promoted by an online group called ‘People Coalition for Civil Action’, PCCA.

The arrest of the activist and the bishop led to speculations that the County authorities are cracking down on activists -even those with no grounds for arrest.

But Yei River County Commissioner, Aggrey Cyrus dismissed the claims of arbitrary arrests.

“We have 53 civil society organizations and most of these 53 civil society organizations are doing governance, rule of law, justice, peacebuilding, human rights activism, gender-based violence, health issues, and educational issues,” Aggrey said.

“Why should they not operate in Yei? There is no reason why they should not operate in Yei.”

He says the case of Yamora should not generalize. “It is not even Yamora. It is an individual in Yamora that is causing all this… an individual is not a civil society organization,” Aggrey Cyrus told Eye Radio on phone interview on Thursday.

The County Commissioner say the three individuals arrested last week are yet to be arraigned in court.

