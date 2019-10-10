10th October 2019
Yei love triangle leaves two dead

Yei love triangle leaves two dead

Author: Woja Emmnuel | Published: 10 hours ago

An alleged love triangle has left two people dead in Yei River State.

Love triangle is a romantic relationship involving three or more people.

According to the state military authorities, a soldier identified as Philip Akok, a private, was having an affair with a married woman, with five children.

On Tuesday night, close to midnight, Akok “sneaked out of the barrack” to meet the unnamed lover.

“The late husband did not know what was going on between the soldier and this lady,” said Michael Machar, director for Civil-Military Relations and Public Information in Yei.

Michael told Eye Radio the soldier, upon reaching the lover’s house, opened fire on her husband – killing him instantly before taking his own life.

