Yirol: 8 mourners wounded in grenade attacks

At least eight people have sustained serious injuries after grenades were reportedly thrown into a funeral gathering in Yirol County of Lakes State.
Two separate grenades were reportedly hurled at mourners at the same occasion.
This is according to Baranaba Mayor Deng, the former Secretary-General of the defunct Eastern Lakes State.
The incident happened yesterday in Yirol town during the funeral of the late Ambassador Permina Makuet.
“The mourners gathered at the funeral place, and a nearby [suspected] neighbor threw the first grenade at 8PM, and about 3 people got injured,” Mayor Deng told Eye Radio, “Another grenade was thrown after some minutes and five people were injured.”
Mr. Deng added that 5 of those wounded are in stable condition, while 3 are in critical condition.
Police have detained the suspected neighbor for questioning.
