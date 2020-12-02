Yirol explosion: three children still in critical condition

Three of the nine children who were involved in a mine accident in Yirol County last week are still in a critical condition, an official has said.

On 27 November, four children were killed and nine others injured in an explosion while gathered around a campfire during a cultural initiation ceremony.

The victims, aged between seven and fifteen, died on the spot when the explosive ordnance blasted.

The former secretary-general of the defunct Eastern Lakes state, Mayor Deng, says some of the wounded kids have been discharged from the hospital.

“…but three children who sustained serious injuries are still remain in the hospital,” Deng told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

Incidents of explosions are commonly reported despite efforts to clear minefields.

Two weeks ago, two children died from a suspected mine explosion while grazing their goats in the Wonglori area of Jondoru, west of Juba.

Deng appealed to the UN agency engaged in the extraction of mines and other explosives to secure areas in Yirol.

According to South Sudan’s National Mine Action Authority, the country has until July 2026 to complete the clearance of all anti-personnel minefields.

The UN Mine Action Service said more than 5,000 South Sudanese – including 249 children – have been killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordinances since 2004.

If you see or encounter an object that looks suspicious, call Mine Action Service on telephone number; 0920001055.