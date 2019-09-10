Youth advised against laziness

10th September 2019
Author: Wote Charles | Published: 9 hours ago

A past meeting organized by the National Youth Union. Photo: Facebook/South Sudan National Youth Union

The Governor of Gbudue has advised state youth against laziness.

According to Daniel Badagbu, young people shun work because of laziness.

Laziness is described as unwillingness to do daily activities despite having the ability to act or to exert oneself.

Badagbu reminded youth that laziness can decrease both wealth and health of a person.

He was addressing over 160 graduates at Mikese University Collage in Yambio at the weekend.

“Avoid mental laziness, use your brains that is your strongest computer. The more you use it correctly, the more you will grow richer, sooner than later. Remember laziness decreases both health and wealth. You have been equipped with knowledge, skills and attitudes that will enable you manage risks and explore opportunities. So to be financial self-reliance and enviably you will encrypt today’s challenges.”

