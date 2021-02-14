15 people killed in 72 hours of fighting in Tonj

At least 15 people have so far been killed in three-day inter-communal fighting in Tonj County, an official in Warrap State has said.

According to the Executive Director of Tonj North County, the area is currently experiencing an upsurge in violence.

“Some of the villages were also burnt and some people were burnt in their houses as result of that incident of date 9th,” Aduot Ayieng stated.

He added that the clashes in recent days have claimed several lives, and injured 10 others.

“Armed youth of Atogo area attacked a Boma called Duliet in Rualbet Payam but the incident resulted in the death of 15 people of different ages.”



Those killed include children and the elderly.

Earlier this week, another communal conflict erupted between Luanyjang and Lou Paaheer communities at Romic area left 3 people dead and six others wounded.

In August 2020, nearly 130 people were killed in the same area following clashes between government disarmament forces and armed youth commonly known as ‘Gelweng.’

