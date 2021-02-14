14th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   GBV court convicts more than 10 men in just two months

GBV court convicts more than 10 men in just two months

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

The building of special court that was recently launched in Juba on December 3, 2020 - Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

More than 10 people have been sentenced to prison over the last two months over Gender-based violence in South Sudan.

Most of the cases involve men found guilty of committing –mostly –rape and defilement.

This year alone, the high court convicted 12 men for defiling young girls.

The convicts are serving between 7 to 10 years of prison term.

The GBV court has also dismissed several cases over insufficient evidence.

The court was established last December to handle crimes related to women and children in the country.

According to Judge Francis Amum Awin of the GBV court, more than 100 cases have so far been heard at the court.

“126 is the total number of cases submitted before this court. We tried 47 and dismissed 16, and the pending cases are 63 on GBV [charges],” he disclosed.

This past week alone, the special court sentenced a 22-year-old man to 10 years in jail for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The latest case is of a Ugandan national who has been sentenced to 7 years for attempting to rape a married woman in Juba.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Wani Konga threatens use of army to recover stolen cattle in Terekeka 1

Wani Konga threatens use of army to recover stolen cattle in Terekeka

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Khartoum authorities hang S Sudanese woman 2

Khartoum authorities hang S Sudanese woman

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal 3

Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal

Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021

We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid – some soldiers 4

We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid – some soldiers

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Bank governor catches Coronavirus 5

Bank governor catches Coronavirus

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Central bank boss defends decision to allocate $3m for Juba electricity supply

Published 4 hours ago

15 people killed in 72 hours of fighting in Tonj

Published 4 hours ago

GBV court convicts more than 10 men in just two months

Published 4 hours ago

Trump acquitted in his second impeachment trial

Published 6 hours ago

National, WES gov’ts to renegotiate $2.5billion teak harvesting deal

Published Saturday, February 13, 2021

Cases of defilement on the rise among refugees in Bidi Bidi camp

Published Saturday, February 13, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.