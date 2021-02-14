GBV court convicts more than 10 men in just two months

More than 10 people have been sentenced to prison over the last two months over Gender-based violence in South Sudan.

Most of the cases involve men found guilty of committing –mostly –rape and defilement.

This year alone, the high court convicted 12 men for defiling young girls.

The convicts are serving between 7 to 10 years of prison term.

The GBV court has also dismissed several cases over insufficient evidence.

The court was established last December to handle crimes related to women and children in the country.

According to Judge Francis Amum Awin of the GBV court, more than 100 cases have so far been heard at the court.

“126 is the total number of cases submitted before this court. We tried 47 and dismissed 16, and the pending cases are 63 on GBV [charges],” he disclosed.

This past week alone, the special court sentenced a 22-year-old man to 10 years in jail for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The latest case is of a Ugandan national who has been sentenced to 7 years for attempting to rape a married woman in Juba.

