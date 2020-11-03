3rd November 2020
15 wounded in Tonj latest clashes

15 wounded in Tonj latest clashes

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

An armed cattleman at Lakatoc Cattle Camp, Tonj in the past | Credit | Marcus Perkins

At least 15 people have reportedly been wounded in the latest inter-communal conflict in Tonj County, Warrap State.

The fighting escalated when some police personnel were allegedly attacked while crossing over to Akook area on Thursday.

Gabriel Awan, the secretary general of the defunct Tonj state, said the youth opened fire on the police officers they had seen from afar approaching their area.

“They were seen as if they were coming to attack. So, they clashed,” Awan told Eye Radio on Monday.

“Only 15 people were wounded – eight from Luanyjang community and then seven from Akook and Thiik.”

However, Eye Radio was not immediately able to verify the truth, particularly on the casualty figures – which do not reflect on the police, who were actually initially fired upon.

Awan said families have been displaced Romic and Langchok villages; and the main markets were razed to the ground.

There have been a series of similar clashes in the area.

In August, nearly 130 people were killed in Tonj in a clashes between disarmament forces and the local youth commonly known as Gelweng.

