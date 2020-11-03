‘Barbaric’ Juba police detain baby

A human rights advocacy group has described as “barbaric” the detention of a baby girl in Juba recently.

A picture of the baby in a police cell was widely shared online on Sunday.

In the photograph the unnamed toddler is seen standing next to her mother in a cell at Malakia police station.

The circumstances surrounding the detention of the two are not clear.

“This is an abuse of the process of law. The police are administratively and legally at fault,” said Reech Malual, executive director for the Screen of Rights.

Malual said the authorities must ensure that the people behind such an act are brought to book:

“The police administration should be able to investigate and see how possible they can be able to hold to account such a police officer that did that barbaric action of putting that little baby in that dirty detention cell.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the police spokesperson, Major-General Daniel Justin, said the police are looking the matter.

