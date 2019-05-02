3rd May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Two people feared dead on Luri road accident

Two people feared dead on Luri road accident

Author: Kafuki [Intern] | Published: 12 hours ago

Luri road bridge, 10 km from Juba

At least two people are feared dead and nine others seriously injured when a truck overturned along Kwarijik-Luri road earlier this week.

This is according to an eye witness, who said the incident occurred on Monday at around 11am.

Joseph Lukak said the lorry transporting bags of charcoal from Kosai in Kangari local area flipped over on a small bridge killing others instantly.

He believes many people sustained injuries after bags fell on them,

“I was driving along that road and when I arrived, I called our emergency response team, they came and provided immediate first aid and transported the injured to the Juba Teaching hospital,” said Lukak.

He added that the vehicle appeared to have swerved off the road several times -over the passengers.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t denies executing Aggrey, Dong 1

Gov’t denies executing Aggrey, Dong

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019

IGAD invites President Kiir & Dr Machar for talks 2

IGAD invites President Kiir & Dr Machar for talks

Published Friday, April 26, 2019

OPP terminates Peter Mayen’s membership for ‘misconduct’ 3

OPP terminates Peter Mayen’s membership for ‘misconduct’

Published Friday, April 26, 2019

Veteran Journalist Alfred Taban passes on 4

Veteran Journalist Alfred Taban passes on

Published Saturday, April 27, 2019

Gov’t urged to allow probe into its critics’ extrajudicial killing 5

Gov’t urged to allow probe into its critics’ extrajudicial killing

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parties meet in Addis Ababa over R-TGoNU formation

Published 12 hours ago

Catholic Church concerned over R-TGoNU disagreements

Published 12 hours ago

SSPDF rejects proposed number of Presidential Protection Unit

Published 12 hours ago

Two people feared dead on Luri road accident

Published 12 hours ago

Boy loses hand working in Cairo factory

Published 13 hours ago

Gov’t denies executing Aggrey, Dong

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.