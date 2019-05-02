Two people feared dead on Luri road accident

At least two people are feared dead and nine others seriously injured when a truck overturned along Kwarijik-Luri road earlier this week.

This is according to an eye witness, who said the incident occurred on Monday at around 11am.

Joseph Lukak said the lorry transporting bags of charcoal from Kosai in Kangari local area flipped over on a small bridge killing others instantly.

He believes many people sustained injuries after bags fell on them,

“I was driving along that road and when I arrived, I called our emergency response team, they came and provided immediate first aid and transported the injured to the Juba Teaching hospital,” said Lukak.

He added that the vehicle appeared to have swerved off the road several times -over the passengers.