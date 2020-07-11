25 tons of ‘unfit sugar’ impounded in Nimule

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards has confiscated a truck full of expired sugar at the Nimule border point this week.

The 25 tons of sugar from Uganda was destined for Juba, according to Bureau officials.

The deputy quality assurance manager at the Bureau of Standards says the truck was stopped at the Nimule entry point for regular inspection and found to be carrying sugar soaked in bacteria-infested water.

Jacob Matiop says after investigations, bureau officials established that the sugar was manufactured in India.

“Yes our people at the Nimule border have confiscated one truck, it was coming from Uganda to South Sudan. On arrival to Nimule border our team of inspectors started their normal duty of inspection and found the product is not acceptable,” Matiop told Eye Radio on Friday.

“After accepting that the product is not suitable for consumption, the owner accepted that the product is spoiled, then the product was confiscated and it has been dumped.”

Matiop warned that there may be expired goods being sold in South Sudanese markets.

Last month, the Food and Drug Control Authority banned a soft drink “Sawa Sawa” — sold as a remedy for various diseases over consumption standards.

However, 15-tons of the banned Sawa-Sawa beverage was also reportedly impounded at the border.

