4 children die from rabid dogs bite in Ruweng County

At least four children have died from rabies after dogs bit them in Pariang town of Ruweng Administrative Area.

The Director-General of information, Miakol Makuach said the stray dogs attacked the children in Pariang town this month.

Those who died are; 5-year-old Deng Kuol Guop, 7-year-old Thon Chol Maker, 8-year-old Chan Akol Chan, and 12-year-old Koch Wuor Manyiel.

“All of them died at Pariang hospital and the main cause is dogs’ bite,” Miakol said.

Two other children infected with rabies are nursing their injuries at Pariang hospital.

They are 8-year old Monyjok Piu and a girl called Nyantoc Mayar.

“There are no drugs for rabies. We even have a boy in the hospital who has become deaf. We don’t know what to do,” Miakol told Eye Radio Wednesday morning.

“We are appealing to the relevant authorities to provide us with curative medication for rabies.”

Rabies is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the brain in humans and other mammals.

Early symptoms can include fever and tingling at the site of exposure.

Rabies can be prevented through early vaccination.

