48-year-old man arrested for molesting teenager in Juba

A 13-year-old girl has reportedly been molested by a 48-year-old man in Kugi residential of Juba on Thursday.

The offender has been identified as Akwe Romand, a Disarmament, Demobilization and Re-integration officer.

Mr. Romand reportedly committed the crime at around 7pm.

According to the father of the girl, the perpetrator is a neighbor who lives next door.

Joseph Malish, says Mr. Romand dragged the girl whose name has been withheld, into his room when she was sent to call her younger sister for dinner.

He stated that, the perpetrator was caught red-handed when the little girl raised an alarm during the sexual assault.

“We caught him after he took off the little girl’s clothes”, Joseph Malish narrated to Eye Radio.

Mr. Akwe Romand has been taken to police custody and investigations have been instituted to the matter.

Both the South Sudan Penal Code and Child Act of 2008 condemns sexual intercourse with any person under the age of 18 years.

