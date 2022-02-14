14th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Justice | National News | News | States   |   48-year-old man arrested for molesting teenager in Juba

48-year-old man arrested for molesting teenager in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

A section of Juba City. Photo: Curtesy

A 13-year-old girl has reportedly been molested by a 48-year-old man in Kugi residential of Juba on Thursday.

The offender has been identified as Akwe Romand, a Disarmament, Demobilization and Re-integration officer.

Mr. Romand reportedly committed the crime at around 7pm.

According to the father of the girl, the perpetrator is a neighbor who lives next door.

Joseph Malish, says Mr. Romand dragged the girl whose name has been withheld, into his room when she was sent to call her younger sister for dinner.

He stated that, the perpetrator was caught red-handed when the little girl raised an alarm during the sexual assault.

“We caught him after he took off the little girl’s clothes”, Joseph Malish narrated to Eye Radio.

Mr. Akwe Romand has been taken to police custody and investigations have been instituted to the matter.

Both the South Sudan Penal Code and Child Act of 2008 condemns sexual intercourse with any person under the age of 18 years.

Popular Stories
Atoroba crowned Azande King 1

Atoroba crowned Azande King

Published Wednesday, February 9, 2022

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists 2

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists

Published Thursday, February 10, 2022

Lakes: Defiant armed youth shot 2 SSPDF, 3 police officers dead 3

Lakes: Defiant armed youth shot 2 SSPDF, 3 police officers dead

Published Friday, February 11, 2022

17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area 4

17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area

Published Sunday, February 13, 2022

Plane carrying exam papers crash-lands in Abyei 5

Plane carrying exam papers crash-lands in Abyei

Published Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Man kills brother in-law in Aweil

Published 2 hours ago

Man sentenced to death for defiling, killing 13-year-old girl

Published 3 hours ago

JCC Mayor asks residents to help fight “Toronto boys”

Published 3 hours ago

Over 50,000 sit for Certificate of Primary Examination countrywide

Published 4 hours ago

Lobong raises alarm over fresh herders arrivals in EES

Published 7 hours ago

48-year-old man arrested for molesting teenager in Juba

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.