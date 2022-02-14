Lobong raises alarm over fresh herders arrivals in EES

The governor of Eastern Equatoria state has raised concern over what he calls a threatening influx of herders into the state.

Luis Lobong Lojore disclosed that in the past days, his government has witnessed big numbers of cattle Keepers arrive in Magwi area from Kajo-Keji County.

According to him, some of the herders came all the way from Yei River County of Central Equatoria state.

Governor Lobong made the remarks while addressing the UNHCR Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Mohamed Afey on Friday.

He said the influx is frightening returnees who are trying to resettle and rebuilt their lives.

“There is a big number of cattle crossing from the western side of the river around Yei area and Kajo-Keji crossing into the eastern side of the river which is our territory in Eastern Equatoria and they are coming in a big number”, Luis Lobong stated.

Lobong is now calling on the national government to intervene.

“The national government needs to come to our assistance such that these people go back to their states of origin”, he added.

Lobong also reiterated that;

In 2017 President Salva Kiir issued a president order directing all cattle keepers from the Equatoria region to return back to their respective states.

But up to now nothing tangible has been seen done.

