14th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News | Peace | States   |   Lobong raises alarm over fresh herders arrivals in EES

Lobong raises alarm over fresh herders arrivals in EES

Author: Lugala Mulai | Published: 4 hours ago

Louis Lobong addressing UNHCR delegates on security situation in the state on Friday, 12 Feb. 2022. Photo: Lugala Mulai/Eye Radio

The governor of Eastern Equatoria state has raised concern over what he calls a threatening influx of herders into the state.

Luis Lobong Lojore disclosed that in the past days, his government has witnessed big numbers of cattle Keepers arrive in Magwi area from Kajo-Keji County.

According to him, some of the herders came all the way from Yei River County of Central Equatoria state.

Governor Lobong made the remarks while addressing the UNHCR Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Mohamed Afey on Friday.

He said the influx is frightening returnees who are trying to resettle and rebuilt their lives.

“There is a big number of cattle crossing from the western side of the river around Yei area and Kajo-Keji crossing into the eastern side of the river which is our territory in Eastern Equatoria and they are coming in a big number”, Luis Lobong stated.

Lobong is now calling on the national government to intervene.

“The national government needs to come to our assistance such that these people go back to their states of origin”, he added.

Lobong also reiterated that;

In 2017 President Salva Kiir issued a president order directing all cattle keepers from the Equatoria region to return back to their respective states.

But up to now nothing tangible has been seen done.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir 1

10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir

Published Monday, February 7, 2022

Atoroba crowned Azande King 2

Atoroba crowned Azande King

Published Wednesday, February 9, 2022

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists 3

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists

Published Thursday, February 10, 2022

Lakes: Defiant armed youth shot 2 SSPDF, 3 police officers dead 4

Lakes: Defiant armed youth shot 2 SSPDF, 3 police officers dead

Published Friday, February 11, 2022

Plane carrying exam papers crash-lands in Abyei 5

Plane carrying exam papers crash-lands in Abyei

Published Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

JCC Mayor asks residents to help fight “Toronto boys”

Published 9 mins ago

Over 50,000 sit for Certificate of Primary Examination countrywide

Published 2 hours ago

Lobong raises alarm over fresh herders arrivals in EES

Published 4 hours ago

48-year-old man arrested for molesting teenager in Juba

Published 5 hours ago

UNESCO donates ICT equipment to S. Sudan National Archives

Published 7 hours ago

17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area

Published Sunday, February 13, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.