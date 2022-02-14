Over 50,000 sit for Certificate of Primary Examination countrywide

More than 50 thousand pupils have today started a nation-wide Primary Leaving Exams for the year 2021.

There are over 53,220 candidates registered for the exams with 21,000 of them are girls.

The candidates are sitting for five subjects, one each day until Friday.

These include English, Maths, Science, Social and Religious studies.

The week-long exams being administered in 1,565 centers across the country started at 9: AM with the English subject.

The Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdalbagi officiated the nation-wide exercise at Mayo Girls School in Juba Monday.

In his address, Abdelbagi wished the candidates success in their exams.

“It is an important day for you and for us because you are going to mark the end of the primary level and in the next few months, you are going to join senior secondary school”, Abdelbagi told the candidates on Monday morning.

“I want you not to be worried about this day because nothing new will be given to you. I wish you good exam”, Abdelbagi encouraged the pupils.

For her part, the national Minister of General Education, Awut Deng Acuil said her administration has put tough measures to avoid any malpractices.

“We have taken a strict and tough measures to ensure that security of the exam is our top priority in all the centers in the country”, Awut said.

These measures include a monitoring system at the center and at the national examination council office. Anybody who will temper with the exam immediately it will be shown and we will be alerted,” she explained.

