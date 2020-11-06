A film for the ‘deaf’ to be launched in Juba

A film on engaging people with hearing impairments in public discussions is set to be launched in Juba soon.

The short film is also aimed at improving access to information for people with disabilities in South Sudan.

According to the film producers, the film is portrayed in sign language and other objects to demonstrate the message to those who cannot hear a sound.

They say the focus is on conveying messages of coronavirus to the deaf.

It is estimated that there are more than 1.2 million people with disabilities in South Sudan.

The United Nations says those with disabilities are often left out with vital information to contribute to the global society.

Nyarsuk Patrick, who works for NP Constant for Film and Drama in Juba, says he developed the concept of the film for the deaf to reach them with vital information.

“It came to my mind that people with hearing impairments are leaving among us in the community and in the end if they don’t have any information on the preventive measures, the whole country will still be in a serious risk of spreading Coronavirus,” Patrick told Eye Radio.

The short film is supported by Light for the World organization.

The organization’s Program Officer, Patrick Chandiga, says the film advocates for the inclusive education for people with disabilities.

The film is titled; “Access to information for the hearing impaired.”

The producers of the film say the day of the launch in Juba will be announced soon.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter