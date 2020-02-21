Abiy, Museveni, and Burhan expected in Juba tomorrow

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Ugandan and Sudanese Presidents are expected in Juba to witness the swearing-in ceremony of the Vice Presidents at the presidential palace tomorrow, the government spokesperson has said.

The Minister of Information, Telecommunication, and Postal Services, Michael Makuei Lueth said President Salva Kiir will tonight dissolve the government and appoint Vice Presidents.

Makuei was speaking after the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday chaired by President Salva Kiir.

He said the President will issue a number of decrees this evening.

“His Excellency, the President informed the cabinets, that this is the last cabinet meeting for the pre-transitional period. And as from tomorrow, the 22nd start the transitional period,” said Makuei.

“He also informed us that he will today make so many decrees, one of them will be the relieve of the vice presidents and appointments of the first vice president and other vice presidents and these vice presidents will take oath tomorrow in J1.”

He said this evening, people should tune to their radios and listen for the decrees.

“This evening everybody should keep near the radio and TV so that you can hear for yourself.”

Minister Makuei said three regional leaders will be attending the oath-taking of the five Vice Presidents.

“The oath-taking will be attended by the president of Sudan, the president of Uganda, and the prime minister of Ethiopia, expected to arrive tomorrow morning,” the government spokesperson said.

President Kiir is also expected to appoint the cabinet for the unity government.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, the unity government will compromise of thirty-five ministers, ten deputy ministers and five hundred and fifty Member of Parliament.

The incumbent government under Kiir will have two Vice Presidents, twenty ministers, five deputy ministers and three hundred and thirty-two Member of Parliament.

The SPLM-IO headed by Dr. Riek Machar will take the post of the First Vice President, nine ministers, three deputy ministers and one hundred and twenty-eight Member of Parliament.

The South Sudanese Opposition Alliance or SSOA will have one vice President, three ministers, one deputy minister and fifty Member of Parliament.

Other Political Parties or OPP will have one minister, one deputy minister and thirty Member of Parliament.

The Former Detainees or FDs will have one Vice President, two ministers and ten Member of Parliament.