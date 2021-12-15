Activist blames Jonglei crisis to absence of governor and his deputy in the state

15th December 2021
Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Denay Chagor, the governor of Jonglei state - courtesy

An activist in Bor town has blamed ongoing crises in Jonglei State on the absence of key members of the executive including the Governor.

Governor Denay Chagor and his Deputy Antipas Nyok Kucha have reportedly been out of the state for about two weeks now.

Jonglei State has been experiencing security related problems for the past month.

Young people there have threatened to take to the streets to stage peaceful protests against the state government over deteriorating security that has claimed several lives in the area

Civil servants in the state have also taken to streets since Monday protesting for payment of their salary arrears.

This, activist Garang Goch attributes to the nonappearance of the key members of the state executive.

He stated that the nonappearance of the governor has also created a spirit of reluctance among the state cabinet.

“Jonglei state has been missing the leadership, the services that are demanded from them as the leaders are not seen because they are not in the state,” Garang Goch told Eye Radio.

“In case something arises and it needs an immediate solution, there is nobody that can solve it.

“What is going on in Jonglei State is whatever services the civil population are demanding are not being met and this has created a very big gap between the government and the community.”

15th December 2021

