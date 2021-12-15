15th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba

Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba

Authors: Lasuba Memo | | Published: 6 hours ago

Juba | Profile picture

The Juba City Council and the Ministry of Roads and Bridges are considering constructing alternative roads in order to ease the traffic in the capital.

The two institutions struck a deal following a meeting yesterday in Juba.

According to the Minister of Local Government, the institutions agreed to connect the city center to Gudele area via Juba-Yei check-point and Juba International Airport to Gudele through Referendum area.

This, Moses Mawa says will help lessen the huge traffic in the densely west of the city.

“We have agreed on the construction of a number of alternative roads which can lead to decongestion of Juba County and for people who reside in Gudele,” Mawa told State-run SSBC TV.

“We agreed that the road behind the airport going through Referendum to Joba is to be worked on, also the road going through the check-point will also be worked on.”

For his part, the Minister of Roads and Bridges, Simon Mijak Mijok says, the project will also involve reorganization of the parking systems as well as maintenance of the roads in the city.

“Road has become a dumping ground of waste and also encroachment, and parking itself is part of investment. It can come as a resource to the state,” said Mijok.

Gudele is one of the densely populated areas in the city.

Travelers there are often frustrated during morning and evening hours due to intense traffic jams caused by increased motorists using only the main highway.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Dr. Riek suggests change of “South Sudan” name 1

Dr. Riek suggests change of “South Sudan” name

Published Saturday, December 11, 2021

Dr Biar pushes for election-based political power 2

Dr Biar pushes for election-based political power

Published Thursday, December 9, 2021

S Sudan takes control of its lower airspace 10 years after independence 3

S Sudan takes control of its lower airspace 10 years after independence

Published Tuesday, December 14, 2021

S Sudan ranked world’s most corrupt nation, Kiir asked to lead the fight 4

S Sudan ranked world’s most corrupt nation, Kiir asked to lead the fight

Published Friday, December 10, 2021

Activist urges Machar to replace Acuei over incompetence 5

Activist urges Machar to replace Acuei over incompetence

Published Monday, December 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat

Published 3 hours ago

Activist blames Jonglei crisis to absence of governor and his deputy in the state

Published 5 hours ago

Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba

Published 6 hours ago

Magwi farmers count losses, seek gov’t support

Published 7 hours ago

Sudanese exhibition partially halts parliamentary sessions at Freedom Hall

Published Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Two gang leaders arrested for terrorizing Aweil residents – police

Published Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.