Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba

The Juba City Council and the Ministry of Roads and Bridges are considering constructing alternative roads in order to ease the traffic in the capital.



The two institutions struck a deal following a meeting yesterday in Juba.

According to the Minister of Local Government, the institutions agreed to connect the city center to Gudele area via Juba-Yei check-point and Juba International Airport to Gudele through Referendum area.

This, Moses Mawa says will help lessen the huge traffic in the densely west of the city.

“We have agreed on the construction of a number of alternative roads which can lead to decongestion of Juba County and for people who reside in Gudele,” Mawa told State-run SSBC TV.

“We agreed that the road behind the airport going through Referendum to Joba is to be worked on, also the road going through the check-point will also be worked on.”

For his part, the Minister of Roads and Bridges, Simon Mijak Mijok says, the project will also involve reorganization of the parking systems as well as maintenance of the roads in the city.

“Road has become a dumping ground of waste and also encroachment, and parking itself is part of investment. It can come as a resource to the state,” said Mijok.

Gudele is one of the densely populated areas in the city.

Travelers there are often frustrated during morning and evening hours due to intense traffic jams caused by increased motorists using only the main highway.

