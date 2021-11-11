After 28 days of hunger strike, Abraham Chol’s relatives worried about his life

The family of self-proclaimed prophet Abraham Chol has said his health condition is deteriorating at the Juba Central Prison.



This came after Abraham spent nearly 30 days on a hunger strike, demanding for his release or being arraigned in court.

A hunger strike is a method of protest during which food is refused.

It is mostly used by those who have no other form of protest available — usually prisoners, often aimed at protesting prison conditions, achieving a policy change, or bringing attention to a certain case or cause.

Abraham Chol was arrested after announcing a premonition that President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr Riek Machar will be deposed from their seats by July 9, 2021, on South Sudan Independence Day.

A purported arrest warrant was then issued by a public prosecutor in Central Equatoria state.

The warrant instructed, “Any police personnel on duty to arrest” the leader of the Cush International Church whom it said, “stands charged with the offences under the South Sudan Penal Code.”

These sections talk about; insulting or inciting contempt of religious creed, Abuse of Religious and Noble Beliefs, subverting the constitutional government, causing disaffection among police and defense forces.

Also last year during the Covid-19 measures, a court in Juba sentenced the self-proclaimed prophet Abraham Chol to one month in prison, for defying presidential directives against holding religious gatherings.

The controversial self-proclaimed prophet has been in prison since July this year.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, his younger brother, Peter Makol said they have been denied access to Abraham at the prison for more than 45 days.

Makol said the health condition of Abraham Chol is worsening.

“The situation of my brother is very bad in the prison, it started from 15th September, and so they refused and banned people from going inside to see my brother, even though they refused me to go there. 45 days they refused people to see him,”

“He [Abraham] decided to go on hunger strike. He has 28 days now without water and food and it has taken us 45 days without seeing him after we were blocked by the police.

“The man of God [Abraham] decided to stop eating because we were not allowed to see him to give him water or food, so he decided to go on hunger strike for 28 without water and food. Now he is only taking water.”