Aid agencies resume operations in Pibor

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Aid teams wade through flood water to transport food and feminine hygiene kits to distribution points for displaced communities in Pibor, South Sudan | Credit | De La Guardia/UNICEF

Aid groups in Pibor have reportedly resumed operations nearly two month after they pulled out from the area over insecurity.

In October, the UN office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs evacuated over 70 humanitarian workers from Pibor following attack threats from the area youth.

The local youth had demanded that at least 30 humanitarian personnel – whom they believed had occupied their positions – leave the area within 72 hours.

They also demanded 80% employment in local and international organizations.

But with an intervention by the state government, the youth agreed to the unconditional return of the non-governmental organizations.

Jay Adingora, the minister of information in Pibor Administrative Area all staff have been welcomed regardless of their ethnic background.

“They [youth] accepted that all staff that were working with the organizations here in Pibor, whether they are national or international, all of them have been welcomed back without conditions,” Jay said.

“Now, as we speak, they have resumed their activities even other nationals from other states are also here resuming their activities normally as they used to be.”

The aid groups and UN agencies are yet to confirm this development.

