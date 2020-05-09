9th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Airports to reopen for local, regional flightsChurch calls for restrain in LainyaCovid-19 cases shoot to 120OPP rejects Presidency’s states decisionDoctors protest easing of lockdown
COVID-19 Statistics
LocationConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
South Sudan12020
East Africa1549
55143
World3,917,564
1,344,120
270,720

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Airports to reopen for local, regional flights

Airports to reopen for local, regional flights

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

A section of Juba International Airport, 2020 | Credit | Obaj Okuj/Eye Radio

Interstate and regional flights are set to resume after the High-Level taskforce on Covid-19 directed the Civil Aviation Authority to do so.

 

On Thursday, the Presidency eased some lockdown restrictions, including constraints on travel and trade despite a sharp increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the past week.

Just on Friday, the country confirmed another 30 cases bringing the tally to 120.

Activists and health experts have criticized the decision to ease the lockdown saying it will hurt the fragile health system.

The Doctors’ Union said on Friday that easing restrictions would encourage transmission to areas where health professionals are not trained.

The medics warned that it would be “very difficult” to manage the spread of the COVID-19 where facilities are not available to quarantine positive cases.

However, it is communication last night, the taskforce directed airport authorities to implement the resolutions to reopen the country.

“The high-level taskforce also directs the Civil Aviation Authority to implement the resolutions of the Presidency resolution number four for the opening of flights to the states and the region,” said Dr. Richard Lako, the Director-General at the Ministry of Health.

He said the airports shall operate with strict adherence to social distancing measures including wearing masks and gloves, and the use of sanitizers.

The taskforce also directed the Ministry of Interior to provide protection forces to the Public Health Laboratory and Dr. John Garang Infectious Diseases Center.

It not clear why the taskforce requested forces for these two centers.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations 1

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

S Sudan eases restrictions as coronavirus cases surge 2

S Sudan eases restrictions as coronavirus cases surge

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision 3

OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision

Published 21 hours ago

Doctors protest easing of lockdown 4

Doctors protest easing of lockdown

Published 21 hours ago

S.Sudan eyes Madagascan herb for Covid-19 ‘cure’ 5

S.Sudan eyes Madagascan herb for Covid-19 ‘cure’

Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Airports to reopen for local, regional flights

Published 1 min ago

Church calls for restrain in Lainya

Published 34 mins ago

Covid-19 cases shoot to 120

Published 12 hours ago

OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision

Published 21 hours ago

Doctors protest easing of lockdown

Published 21 hours ago

Abraham Chol praises judge for his release

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Hey friend! Before you go...

Get our top stories straight into your inbox before anyone.

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Eye Radio will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.