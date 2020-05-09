Airports to reopen for local, regional flights

Interstate and regional flights are set to resume after the High-Level taskforce on Covid-19 directed the Civil Aviation Authority to do so.

On Thursday, the Presidency eased some lockdown restrictions, including constraints on travel and trade despite a sharp increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the past week.

Just on Friday, the country confirmed another 30 cases bringing the tally to 120.

Activists and health experts have criticized the decision to ease the lockdown saying it will hurt the fragile health system.

The Doctors’ Union said on Friday that easing restrictions would encourage transmission to areas where health professionals are not trained.

The medics warned that it would be “very difficult” to manage the spread of the COVID-19 where facilities are not available to quarantine positive cases.

However, it is communication last night, the taskforce directed airport authorities to implement the resolutions to reopen the country.

“The high-level taskforce also directs the Civil Aviation Authority to implement the resolutions of the Presidency resolution number four for the opening of flights to the states and the region,” said Dr. Richard Lako, the Director-General at the Ministry of Health.

He said the airports shall operate with strict adherence to social distancing measures including wearing masks and gloves, and the use of sanitizers.

The taskforce also directed the Ministry of Interior to provide protection forces to the Public Health Laboratory and Dr. John Garang Infectious Diseases Center.

It not clear why the taskforce requested forces for these two centers.