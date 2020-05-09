9th May 2020
Church calls for restrain in Lainya

Author: Nana Alfred Taban | Published: 2 mins ago

Church leaders have appealed to the government and the leadership of the National Salvation Front to cease hostilities in Lainya County, Central Equatoria State.

 

In the past week, more than 1,000 civilians have reportedly fled to Yei town due to armed clashes in the area.

Paul Pitia Benjamin Yugusuk is the Archbishop of the Province of Central Equatoria of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

He says these hostilities are a breach of the peace agreement and violation of the Rome Declaration.

“Once again we call on the government and NAS to stop the war and resort to dialogue and consultation. The church is prepared to stand in the gap and facilitate this process,” said Archbishop Yugusuk in a press conference on Friday.

In January 2020, the government and the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) to which NAS is a member signed the Rome Declaration under the auspices of the Church Community of Sant’Egidio.

Through the agreement, they recommitted to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement of 2017 and agreed to be a part of the ceasefire monitoring group.

