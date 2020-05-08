9th May 2020
COVID-19 Statistics
LocationConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
South Sudan9020
East Africa1519
55143
World3,917,564
1,344,120
270,720
COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Covid-19 cases shoot to 120

Covid-19 cases shoot to 120

Published: 4 hours ago

The taskforce on Covid-19 has reported thirty new cases of coronavirus on Friday evening.

 

This shoots the total number of confirmed cases to 120 from 90 the previous day.

The Director-General for Policy Planning, Budget, and Research at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Richard Lino Laku said many of the cases are South Sudanese.

“The Public Health Laboratory released 186 test results. Of these, 30 cases were confirmed positive while 37 to be rerun, 119 tests were negative,” Dr. Laku told reporters after the taskforce’s meeting.

He revealed that 10 of the confirmed cases are from Juba, 11 among mourners who had gone to Abyei, 7 from Yei, one truck driver from Nimule, and one alert from Rubknona.

Only two patients have recovered and discharged by the Ministry of Health earlier this week.

So far, no deaths have been reported.

9th May 2020

Copyright 2020. Eye Radio.

