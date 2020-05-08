8th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
COVID-19 Statistics
LocationConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
South Sudan9020
East Africa1519
55143
World3,917,564
1,344,120
270,720
Latest News
OPP rejects Presidency’s states decisionDoctors protest easing of lockdownAbraham Chol praises judge for his releaseMachar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocationsCovid-19 cases reach 90

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Politics   |   OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision

OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 2 hours ago

The ten states of South Sudan

Leaders of the Other Political Parties have rejected in “totality” the purported resolutions of the “Presidency” on the Sharing of States.

 

This is the second blow after the main opposition group-SPLM-IO on Thursday distanced itself from the decision.

In a press statement issued last evening, President Salva Kiir says the decision was reached in a meeting attended by all his deputies, including SPLM-IO Leader and FVP Dr. Riek Machar himself.

It says the Presidency agreed to allocate Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, Lakes, Warrap, Northern Bahr el-Ghazal, and Unity states to the incumbent government.

While Jonglei, Western Bahr el-Ghazal, and Western Equatorial states shall go to the main opposition group, SPLM-IO.

Upper Nile State has been allocated to the South Sudan Opposition Alliance.

This left the Other Opposition Parties without a state.

Leaders of the OPP have now joined Dr. Machar in rejecting the decision, saying the violated the peace agreement that gives them one state out of ten.

“It is not fair for the presidency that does not include any member from the OPP to discuss issues related to the deadlock in the implementation of the agreement where OPP is a center to that deadlock,” they protested on Friday.

The group says the decision has taken away its 8 percent share allocated by the agreement, which amounted to the “amendment of the agreement.”

They further argue that the resolution intends to exclude members of some parties to the peace agreement from effectively participating in its implementation.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations 1

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Published 11 hours ago

S. Sudan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases 2

S. Sudan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases

Published Friday, May 1, 2020

S. Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases 3

S. Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases

Published Monday, May 4, 2020

S.Sudan eyes Madagascan herb for Covid-19 ‘cure’ 4

S.Sudan eyes Madagascan herb for Covid-19 ‘cure’

Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020

S Sudan eases restrictions as coronavirus cases surge 5

S Sudan eases restrictions as coronavirus cases surge

Published 12 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision

Published 2 hours ago

Doctors protest easing of lockdown

Published 3 hours ago

Abraham Chol praises judge for his release

Published 3 hours ago

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Published 11 hours ago

S Sudan eases restrictions as coronavirus cases surge

Published 12 hours ago

Covid-19 cases reach 90

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

SUBSCRIBE OUR NEWSLETTER

Get the best stories into your inbox before everywhere else!

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Eye Radio will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.