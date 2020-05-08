OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision

Leaders of the Other Political Parties have rejected in “totality” the purported resolutions of the “Presidency” on the Sharing of States.

This is the second blow after the main opposition group-SPLM-IO on Thursday distanced itself from the decision.

In a press statement issued last evening, President Salva Kiir says the decision was reached in a meeting attended by all his deputies, including SPLM-IO Leader and FVP Dr. Riek Machar himself.

It says the Presidency agreed to allocate Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, Lakes, Warrap, Northern Bahr el-Ghazal, and Unity states to the incumbent government.

While Jonglei, Western Bahr el-Ghazal, and Western Equatorial states shall go to the main opposition group, SPLM-IO.

Upper Nile State has been allocated to the South Sudan Opposition Alliance.

This left the Other Opposition Parties without a state.

Leaders of the OPP have now joined Dr. Machar in rejecting the decision, saying the violated the peace agreement that gives them one state out of ten.

“It is not fair for the presidency that does not include any member from the OPP to discuss issues related to the deadlock in the implementation of the agreement where OPP is a center to that deadlock,” they protested on Friday.

The group says the decision has taken away its 8 percent share allocated by the agreement, which amounted to the “amendment of the agreement.”

They further argue that the resolution intends to exclude members of some parties to the peace agreement from effectively participating in its implementation.