13th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | States   |   Amadi & Jubek to coordinate removal of illegal checkpoints

Amadi & Jubek to coordinate removal of illegal checkpoints

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 mins ago

Joseph Ngere [in suit] with the former Governor of Maridi, Africano Monday. Photo: Maridi State Government

The governor of Amadi state says he and the governor of Jubek have both ordered for the removable of all illegal checkpoints along the Mundri-Juba road.

According to State officials, there were more than 70 illegal checkpoints along the road. But in January, the two governors Joseph Ngere and Augustino Jadalla agreed to get rid of the road huddles.

This came after traders revealed that they had to increase the prices of goods because armed men were using the checkpoints to extort money from them.

“The other side from Luri, he [Jubek governor] will check, and I will be going in a week to meet him again… we have work on that,”said Governor Ngere

Recent UN reports have also shown that aid groups are being restricted by security agencies from delivering relief items to the vulnerable people in the areas affected by violence.

“So some are still around but we have ordered the removable of all the checkpoints. But I said in 7 days I will be going back to check,” added Ngere.

The governor revealed that the various speeches by the President against illegal checkpoints while touring the Bahr el Ghazal region has given them the impetus to aggressively clear all checkpoints.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 1

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 2 weeks ago

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 2

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 1 week ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 2 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 2 weeks ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 5

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 3 weeks ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Amadi & Jubek to coordinate removal of illegal checkpoints

Published 5 mins ago

Chinese doctors attend to patients in Jonglei

Published 51 mins ago

Peace parties set to form 700-strong protection unit

Published 8 hours ago

GPOC employees call off arrears strike

Published 9 hours ago

What EU, UK ambassadors say about plight of S.Sudanese women

Published 23 hours ago

“Women’s development here equals S. Sudan development”, US ambassador

Published 1 day ago

13th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.