13th March 2019
Chinese doctors attend to patients in Jonglei

Chinese doctors attend to patients in Jonglei

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 1 min ago

Chinese medics donate Christmas gifts to South Sudanese children in December 2018. Photo: Chinese Embassy Juba, South Sudan

Over 800 people in dire need of medical assistance in Jonglei State yesterday turned up for a 4-day free consultation and treatment with the Chinese medical doctors.

The 15-member team from China include; gynecologists, pediatricians, and nurses who are attending to sick women and children in Bor, according to the State Minister of Health, Amuor Pach.

Ms Amuor told Eye Radio the doctors have so far seen about 50 patients yesterday alone, adding that the doctors are attending to separate groups of people.

“There are doctors for women, doctors for children and there are nurses,” said Ms Amour.

She said apart from consultations, the doctors have carried out minor surgeries and diagnosing minor medical conditions. She did not mention the common illness the Chinese doctors are attending to.

Ms Amour, however, believes the 4-day exercise is insufficient to meet the demand in the State.

“If there are cases they cannot solve here, they refer the patients to Juba. I believe that if they do it again, it will be really good and helpful to our communities,” she said.

The free medical assistance is part of China’s support to South Sudan through the National Ministry of Health.

