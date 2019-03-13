13th March 2019
Peace parties set to form 700-strong protection unit

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 7 hours ago

President Salva Kiir in a group photo with his body guards at the Presidential Palace, JI /Photo @ Presidency

The peace parties have agreed to form a 700-strong VIP protection unit.

This was agreed upon during the Joint Defense Board or JBD meeting at the military headquarters in Juba yesterday.

The force will be drawn from the SSPDF, the SPLA-IO and SSOA.

“350 [will come] from SSPDF and 350 from SPLA-IO and SSOA, they will make a force of 700 strong men,” Major-General Lul Ruai Koang told Eye Radio.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, there shall be established a VIP protection unit for presidency.

The draft document also stipulates that the JDB shall exercise command and control over all forces during the pre-transitional period.

Major General Koan said the training of the force will start as soon as possible and be completed before the establishment of the next government.

“They have decided that since time is not in our favor, they will receive training at the premises of police training academy at Rombur,” the general said.

Today marks exactly 6 months since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

 

