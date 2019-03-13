GPOC employees call off arrears strike

The employees of the greater pioneering oil company or GPOC have called off the planned strike amidst talks with the management.

Last Tuesday, the employees of the oil firm said they would lay down their tools if their grievances were not addressed within 7 days.

The over 200 staff are demanding allowance arrears that they backdate to 2013.

As a result, the management of GPOC wrote a letter demanding the employees for a chance to address their grievances amicably.

“We have accepted it, and we told the employees about the letter and it was read out to them,” said Gatkuoth Kun who is the staff representative.

He said due to the ongoing discussions with the management, they have given the oil company until 9th April to meet their demands or else.

However, he warned that: “If the management fails after these two meetings, then on 9th April they will actually decide, either they will go on with the strike or come with any other solution.”