13th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | National News | News   |   GPOC employees call off arrears strike

GPOC employees call off arrears strike

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 9 hours ago

South Sudan Minister of Petroleum turns on the oil pump in Toma South

The employees of the greater pioneering oil company or GPOC have called off the planned strike amidst talks with the management.

Last Tuesday, the employees of the oil firm said they would lay down their tools if their grievances were not addressed within 7 days.

The over 200 staff are demanding allowance arrears that they backdate to 2013.

As a result, the management of GPOC wrote a letter demanding the employees for a chance to address their grievances amicably.

“We have accepted it, and we told the employees about the letter and it was read out to them,” said Gatkuoth Kun who is the staff representative.

He said due to the ongoing discussions with the management, they have given the oil company until 9th April to meet their demands or else.

However, he warned that: “If the management fails after these two meetings, then on 9th April they will actually decide, either they will go on with the strike or come with any other solution.”

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 1

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 2 weeks ago

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 2

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 1 week ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 2 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 2 weeks ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 5

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 3 weeks ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Chinese doctors attend to patients in Jonglei

Published 43 mins ago

Peace parties set to form 700-strong protection unit

Published 8 hours ago

GPOC employees call off arrears strike

Published 9 hours ago

What EU, UK ambassadors say about plight of S.Sudanese women

Published 23 hours ago

“Women’s development here equals S. Sudan development”, US ambassador

Published 1 day ago

Egypt willing to send experts to aid S.Sudan peace process

Published 1 day ago

13th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.