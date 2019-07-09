9th July 2019
Amadi state education official shot dead by unidentified attacker

Author: Lugala Mulai | Published: 9 hours ago

Map showing location of Amadi State in South Sudan

The director of education in Amadi State has been shot dead by suspected criminals yesterday on his way to Mapordit in Yirol West.

A civil society activist, Mr. Wilson Dolou says the late, Alfred Abui was on his way to withdraw money from a local transfer center in Mapordit.

Speaking to Eye Radio today, Mr. Wilson who is also the Chief Executive Officer for Youth Initiative for Peace and Development Organization says the deceased was killed instantly in an ambush by armed criminals suspected to have come from Yirol West.

“Yesterday morning he was on his way to withdraw the money, on his way to Mapordit, he was ambushed and was shot at around 10 o’clock in the morning,” said Wilson.

“The person who shot him was not found but they are suspected criminals from Yirol West because Mapordit is in Yirol West,” he added.

For his part, the minister of information of Amadi state, John Obote said the state government is investigating the motive behind the killing of the education director.

Mr. Obte told Eye radio this morning that the County Commissioner of Bhar El Girindi is working with authorities in Mapordit to identify the culprits.

“Up to now the details of the killing of the County director is not known but we got information from the County Commissioner of Bhar El Girindi about the incident and that the culprits are criminals, the commissioner said that the criminals hail from Mapordit and they are trying to identify who they are,” said John Obote.

According to authorities there, the late Alfred Abui has been working for the last 20 years with the Ministry of Education in the Western Equatoria region.

9th July 2019

