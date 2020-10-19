19th October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   AMDISS calls for ‘unconditional’ release of detained journalist

AMDISS calls for ‘unconditional’ release of detained journalist

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Journalist Bullen Alexander Bala has remained in detention since October 16, 2020/ Courtesy photo

The chairperson of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS) has called for the immediate and unconditional release of detained Juba Monitor journalist.

Bullen Alexander Bala was allegedly arrested last Friday by the National Security personnel and taken to one of the detention centers at the riverside before being transferred to a police station at Malakia where he is currently being detained.

He was said to have been picked while covering a protest organized by students of the University of Juba.

According to the Editor-In-Chief of the Juba Monitor newspaper, there have been no charges brought against the journalist.

Anna Nimiriano who visited the reporter on Saturday said she found Mr. Bullen’s media gadgets were confiscated.

The chairperson of AMDISS, Mary Ajith, has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Bullen Bala, saying the journalist did nothing wrong.

The AMDISS chairperson says they will today visit the Meda Authority and security agencies to push for the release of the journalist.

“In case they have forgotten that he was doing his work, we will remind them Bullen was doing his work and he doesn’t deserve being behind bars,” Ms. Ajith added.

According to Reporters without Borders’ 2019 global press freedom index, South Sudan ranked 139 out of 180 countries.

Since independence in 2011, dozens of reporters have been subjected to intimidation, arrest, censorship and violence, according to rights groups.

The Media Authority Act 2013, prohibits the unlawful arrest, detention, harassment, intimidation and torture of journalists.

But according to rights groups, dozens of reporters have been subjected to intimidation, arrest, censorship, and violence.

Many journalists have reportedly abandoned the profession and some left the country due to what they a “hostile” media environment.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t recommends all transactions be done in SSP 1

Gov’t recommends all transactions be done in SSP

Published Saturday, October 17, 2020

Gov’t to inject hard currency into dying economy 2

Gov’t to inject hard currency into dying economy

Published Thursday, October 15, 2020

Juba traffic police officers involved in grisly road accident 3

Juba traffic police officers involved in grisly road accident

Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Makuei denies govt, opposition used starvation as warfare method 4

Makuei denies govt, opposition used starvation as warfare method

Published Thursday, October 15, 2020

South Sudan peace talks in Rome end in stalemate 5

South Sudan peace talks in Rome end in stalemate

Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

AMDISS calls for ‘unconditional’ release of detained journalist

Published 8 hours ago

Zimbabwe-based students camp again at embassy

Published 19 hours ago

ICC prosecutor in Sudan over al-Bashir case

Published 22 hours ago

Doctors want Covid-19 preventive measures reinforced

Published Sunday, October 18, 2020

ICC prosecutor to visit Sudan to discuss case against Bashir

Published Saturday, October 17, 2020

Journalist detained for covering student protests in Juba

Published Saturday, October 17, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.