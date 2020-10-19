AMDISS calls for ‘unconditional’ release of detained journalist

The chairperson of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS) has called for the immediate and unconditional release of detained Juba Monitor journalist.

Bullen Alexander Bala was allegedly arrested last Friday by the National Security personnel and taken to one of the detention centers at the riverside before being transferred to a police station at Malakia where he is currently being detained.

He was said to have been picked while covering a protest organized by students of the University of Juba.

According to the Editor-In-Chief of the Juba Monitor newspaper, there have been no charges brought against the journalist.

Anna Nimiriano who visited the reporter on Saturday said she found Mr. Bullen’s media gadgets were confiscated.

The chairperson of AMDISS, Mary Ajith, has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Bullen Bala, saying the journalist did nothing wrong.

The AMDISS chairperson says they will today visit the Meda Authority and security agencies to push for the release of the journalist.

“In case they have forgotten that he was doing his work, we will remind them Bullen was doing his work and he doesn’t deserve being behind bars,” Ms. Ajith added.

According to Reporters without Borders’ 2019 global press freedom index, South Sudan ranked 139 out of 180 countries.

Since independence in 2011, dozens of reporters have been subjected to intimidation, arrest, censorship and violence, according to rights groups.

The Media Authority Act 2013, prohibits the unlawful arrest, detention, harassment, intimidation and torture of journalists.

But according to rights groups, dozens of reporters have been subjected to intimidation, arrest, censorship, and violence.

Many journalists have reportedly abandoned the profession and some left the country due to what they a “hostile” media environment.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter