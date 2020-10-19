Update: Journalist Bullen Bala released

A Juba Monitor journalist who was detained while covering student protests last Friday has been released without charges.

Journalist Bullen Bala was allegedly arrested by the National Security Service and taken to one of the detention centers at the riverside before being transferred to Malakia police station where he spent three nights.

Anna Nimiriano is the Editor in Chief of the Juba Monitor Newspaper.

The Association for Media Development in South Sudan had called for his unconditional release.

Reporters Without Borders’ 2019 global press freedom index places South Sudan number 139 out of 180 countries.

Since independence in 2011, dozens of reporters have been subjected to intimidation, arrest, censorship and violence, according to rights groups.

The Media Authority Act 2013, prohibits the unlawful arrest, detention, harassment, intimidation and torture of journalists. But according to rights groups, dozens of reporters have been subjected to intimidation, arrest, censorship, and violence.

