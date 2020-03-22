Ameyu installed as the new Archbishop of Juba

Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla has been installed as the new Archbishop of Juba Archdiocese this morning in St. Theresa Cathedral, replacing Paulino Lukudu Loro.

On December 12, Pope Francis appointed Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as the new Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdioceses of Juba.

Until his appointment, Bishop Ameyu was the bishop of Torit Diocese, having served in that position since early this year, he’s the third bishop to serve Juba Archdiocese.

He was born on 10 January 1964 in Torit.

During the profession of faith and oath to the new office this morning in St. Teresa, Father Bazilio Lukudu asked Archbishop Ameyu whether he accepted the appointment by the Pope or not.

“Father, His shepherd the Archdiocese of Juba would like to ask you whether you have the full sense by the Holy Father appointing you, yes I have.” Father Lukudu said.

Father Bariel Afida read the appointment of the Holy See for Bishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as the new Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdioceses of Juba.

“Having heard the congregation for the evangelization of people, with the fullness of our apostolic authority we appoint you, free from your former ecclesial bond metropolitan archbishop of Juba with the rights and obligation that to attain there too,”

“We want you to inform the clergy and people of this ecclesial community of this decree of our and we exhaust them to accept you as father and teacher,” Father Afida read the decree.

“May the Father of Mercy, dear brother by your example and kinder more and more the flame of this love in their hearts to do the flock and trusted to you.”

For his part, Bishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla has this to say:

‘I believe, in the Holy Spirit, the Lord the giver of life proceeds from the Father of the Son, who with the Father and the Son is adored and glorified who has spoken through the prophets.”

“I believe in one Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church, I confess one Baptism for the forgiveness of sins and I look forward to the resurrection or the death and the life of the world to come, with the firm face, I also believe everything contained in the word of the God,” Archbishop Ameyu said.

The installation was attended by President Salva Kiir, First Vice president Dr. Riek Machar and a number of vice presidents and national ministers.