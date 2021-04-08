Another cattle-related violence kills two in Rumbek North

At least two people have been killed in another cattle-related attack in Rumbek North County of Lakes State yesterday.

Three others were also wounded during the same incident in Alor Payam, the State Minister of Information, William Koji Kerjok has said.

He suspects bandits from the neighboring Warrap state of carrying out the attack.

“This group of cattle keepers from Lanjang came and attacked the community of Alor Payam of Rumbek North County yesterday, where the incident left two people losing their lives and three other people were injured, Mr. Koji told Eye Radio on Thursday.



He added that fighting resumed this morning in the same area, “but the number of casualties is yet to be known.”

Mr. Koji stated that state officials were still waiting for the full report from the County Commissioner.

Lakes State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

Despite several disarmament exercises conducted in the state, armed youth, commonly known as “Gelweng” are still in possession of firearms.

