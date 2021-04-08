8th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Another cattle-related violence kills two in Rumbek North

Another cattle-related violence kills two in Rumbek North

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

Armed youth in a cattle camp near Rumbek, Lakes State | File photo

At least two people have been killed in another cattle-related attack in Rumbek North County of Lakes State yesterday.

Three others were also wounded during the same incident in Alor Payam, the State Minister of Information, William Koji Kerjok has said.

He suspects bandits from the neighboring Warrap state of carrying out the attack.

“This group of cattle keepers from Lanjang came and attacked the community of Alor Payam of Rumbek North County yesterday, where the incident left two people losing their lives and three other people were injured,  Mr. Koji told Eye Radio on Thursday.

He added that fighting resumed this morning in the same area, “but the number of casualties is yet to be known.”

Mr. Koji stated that state officials were still waiting for the full report from the County Commissioner.

Lakes State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

Despite several disarmament exercises conducted in the state, armed youth, commonly known as “Gelweng” are still in possession of firearms.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Banks ordered to use one exchange rate 1

Banks ordered to use one exchange rate

Published Friday, April 2, 2021

Bilpam deploys force along highways 2

Bilpam deploys force along highways

Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Former Gbudue state deputy governor dies 3

Former Gbudue state deputy governor dies

Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Ugandan transporters suspend trips into S.Sudan 4

Ugandan transporters suspend trips into S.Sudan

Published Saturday, April 3, 2021

Nearly 70 killed violently across S.Sudan in two weeks 5

Nearly 70 killed violently across S.Sudan in two weeks

Published Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Another cattle-related violence kills two in Rumbek North

Published 1 min ago

Calls to dismiss Ethiopian peace keepers from Abyei ‘unprocedural’— official

Published 60 mins ago

WFP cuts food rations in S. Sudan due to funding

Published 2 hours ago

Upper Nile leaders pledge unity in addressing insecurity

Published 2 hours ago

Late Archbishop Lukudu, Daniel Deng awarded for peace efforts

Published 3 hours ago

UN chief sets conditions for lifting S. Sudan arms embargo

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.