Another Coronavirus patient dies

One person has succumbed to the coronavirus and another in a critical condition.

A total of 107 people have so far died from the virus in the country, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

Fifty new cases were confirmed between Monday and Tuesday. The ministry did not mention the place where the latest coronavirus death occurred.

The results were drawn from 875 samples collected across the country.

Of the 50 new cases, 1 was reported by the public health laboratory in Juba, 3 by Pariang, 2 by Mapuordit, 2 by Kapoeta, 2 by Mak Pandu, 5 by Lakien, 5 by Pariang, 1 by Yei, 1 by UNMISS, 1 by Nzara, 1 by Agok, 3 by Nojum, 6 by Queens Medical Complex and 17 by Med Blue clinic..

This has increased the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the country to 9,969.

It has conducted 127,025 tests since April 2021.

The public is advised to strictly continue observing preventive measures such as wearing facemasks, staying away from crowded places, hand washing with soap and clean water, and sanitize.

You can report any suspected case in your area through the free telephone number: 6-6-6-6.

