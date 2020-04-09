9th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | National News | News   |   Another traveler held at Nimule over illegal crossing

Another traveler held at Nimule over illegal crossing

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

Nimule border town | File photo

Authorities in Nimule say they are holding a Ugandan woman for entering South Sudan illegally.

Both Uganda and South Sudan closed their borders last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only food trucks, each operated by a driver and a turn boy, are allowed to enter and leave South Sudan.

However, the 25-year-old Ugandan national identified as Kathabe Maureen, used a ‘secret path’ to enter Nimule.

The Chief Inspector of Police in Nimule, Mbiko Barakat, says the young woman will undergo a mandatory quarantine before she faces the law.

“She will be quarantined for 14 days and if she proves to be coronavirus negative, we will open a case against her,” Barakat told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

He said they heanded over Maureen to the ministry of health officials on Thursday morning.

This is the second time the border authorities have detained individuals over illegal border crossing.

Last week, five truck drivers were arrested for reportedly smuggling people into the country illegally.

The passengers had disguised themselves as turn boys.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan confirms second Covid-19 case 1

South Sudan confirms second Covid-19 case

Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Covid-19: Kenyans mock S Sudan’s leaders 2

Covid-19: Kenyans mock S Sudan’s leaders

Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020

South Sudan confirms first case of COVID-19 3

South Sudan confirms first case of COVID-19

Published Sunday, April 5, 2020

NS arrests 33 armed gangsters in Juba 4

NS arrests 33 armed gangsters in Juba

Published 24 hours ago

Trump extends US national emergency on S. Sudan 5

Trump extends US national emergency on S. Sudan

Published Thursday, April 2, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Another traveler held at Nimule over illegal crossing

Published 1 min ago

Army allegedly won’t allow IDPs to exit Malakal PoC

Published 19 hours ago

Activists call for expansion of COVID-19 action committee

Published 20 hours ago

S Sudanese warned against xenophobic behaviors

Published 23 hours ago

NS arrests 33 armed gangsters in Juba

Published 24 hours ago

Covid-19: Kenyans mock S Sudan’s leaders

Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.