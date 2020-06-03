3rd June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shootingWHO says mass gatherings pose continuous risk for spread of Covid-19Lakes activists condemn recurrent rape casesGov’t forms medical panel to advise on Covid-19Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 1 hour ago

SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces Gen. J. J. Okot (on phone), Deputy CDF for Administration, Lt. Gen. Thoi Chany Reat (In grey uniform), and also Military Intelligent Chief, Gen. Rin Tueny Mabor (not in the picture), visited Sherikat following protests over killing of civilians in the area. Photo: Mading Ngor/facebook.

The SSPDF says it has apprehended SSPDF officer, Lual Akook, the nephew of President Salva Kiir after he allegedly killed civilians at the Sherikat area in Juba on Wednesday morning.

According to Maj. Gen Lul Ruai – the army spokesman, the headquarters received reports that Lual Akook – a Lieutenant Colonel in the army – was involved in a land-related dispute where he was accused of killing 4 dead and seven others injured.

Gen Lul says Lual was immediately arrested and will be arraigned before a court, in accordance with SPLA Act.

“I was informed that there was a land dispute between him and some individuals at Sherikat. We will subject him to legal processes. We have a directorate of military justice. He will be taken to court and will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Lul told Eye Radio.

After the incident, the SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces Gen. J. J. Okot, Deputy CDF for Administration, Lt. Gen. Thoi Chany Reat, the SSPDF Intelligent Chief, Gen. Rin Tueny Mabor, and also many other senior military officers visited Sherikat following protests over the killing of civilians in the area.

Total Page Visits: 271 - Today Page Visits: 271

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Poorly paid but wealthy army generals – report 1

Poorly paid but wealthy army generals – report

Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020

John Luk Jok dies 2

John Luk Jok dies

Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan 3

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan

Published Friday, May 29, 2020

A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom 4

A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom

Published Monday, June 1, 2020

Four S.Sudanese soldiers killed by UPDF along the border 5

Four S.Sudanese soldiers killed by UPDF along the border

Published Monday, June 1, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting

Published 1 hour ago

WHO says mass gatherings pose continuous risk for spread of Covid-19

Published 2 hours ago

Lakes activists condemn recurrent rape cases

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t forms medical panel to advise on Covid-19

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

The journey: Amy Lasu dreams of playing for Olympic Lyon

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.