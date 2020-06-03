Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting

The SSPDF says it has apprehended SSPDF officer, Lual Akook, the nephew of President Salva Kiir after he allegedly killed civilians at the Sherikat area in Juba on Wednesday morning.

According to Maj. Gen Lul Ruai – the army spokesman, the headquarters received reports that Lual Akook – a Lieutenant Colonel in the army – was involved in a land-related dispute where he was accused of killing 4 dead and seven others injured.

Gen Lul says Lual was immediately arrested and will be arraigned before a court, in accordance with SPLA Act.

“I was informed that there was a land dispute between him and some individuals at Sherikat. We will subject him to legal processes. We have a directorate of military justice. He will be taken to court and will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Lul told Eye Radio.

After the incident, the SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces Gen. J. J. Okot, Deputy CDF for Administration, Lt. Gen. Thoi Chany Reat, the SSPDF Intelligent Chief, Gen. Rin Tueny Mabor, and also many other senior military officers visited Sherikat following protests over the killing of civilians in the area.

