AstraZeneca recipients encourage you to get a jab

Some recipients of Coronavirus vaccine are encouraging members of the public to get a jab despite possible side effects.

The World Health Organization says there is a reaction in the arm where you are injected – especially swelling and soreness, as the immune system swings into gear.

This can reportedly progress to affect the rest of the body and cause flu-like symptoms including fever, chills and nausea.

The AstraZeneca vaccine roll out started with frontline healthcare workers in Juba on Tuesday last week.

Some of those who received injections recently say they experienced side effects hours after taking the jabs.

“Some people have been wondering why I had to take the vaccines yet I am young and my immunity is strong. But I opted to take the vaccines, first to protect myself against this coronavirus,” said Emmanuel Stephen, 40.

Recently, the vaccine was suspended in Germany after reports of blood clots in some people, causing fear.

Another Beneficiary of the vaccine, Dr Sandra Banks, encouraged the citizens to take the vaccine.

Working as the Technical Assistant on COVID-19 Incident with the W.H.O., Dr Banks said the vaccine had mild side effects on her…

“About six to ten hours after I got my shot, I had a fever, pain on the side, fatigue and I shivered. And I took Panadol. Now I don’t feel the side effects anymore,” she explained.

