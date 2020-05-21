21st May 2020
Avoid visits to Covid-19 patients – taskforce

Author: Garang Abraham, Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Makur Matur Kariom, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, also a member of High-Level Taskforce. File: Charles Wote/Eye Radio.

The National Taskforce on COVID-19 has urged the public to limit visits to those admitted at Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Centre for health and safety reasons.

According to the World Health Organization’s coronavirus protective measures, those who are coronavirus free are advised to stay home and avoid contact with coronavirus patients.

However, such directives seem to be ignored by South Sudanese who continuously visit those at the facility and in self-isolation.

Such violations according, to Dr. Makur Koriom – the spokesman of the taskforce – may expose healthy individuals to the virus.

Addressing members of the press in Juba on Wednesday, Dr. Makur called upon the public to stop or limit visits:

“John Garang Infectious Diseases Center is an infectious hospital and therefore visits are not allowed and patients are not expected to be staying with their relatives in the wards as it happens in many hospitals,” said Dr. Koriom, who is a member of the taskforce.

“This we know understandably has caused a lot of frustration but we have to do because it’s important for the health of the family members and for the safety of the staff of the hospital.”

He said the practice is a new experience for many South Sudanese who do not leave their sick relatives alone in hospitals.

“Our staff are doing all their best to ensure that patients admitted to the John Garang Infectious Diseases Center are taken care of and given the best care they deserve.”

