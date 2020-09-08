8th September 2020
Bandits kill two near Rumbek town

Bandits kill two near Rumbek town

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

Lakes State | Credit | Wikipedia

Police in Rumbek have confirmed the killing of a sub-chief and another civilian last evening in Lakes State.

According to the police spokesperson there, the victims were shot dead while traveling from Panadier to Rumbek town on Monday evening.

Capt. Mabor Makuac says Chief Marur Abiar and unidentified individual were killed at Latdier.

They were among six travelers who fell into the ambush.

“The gunmen opened fire on the travelers, killing two people and the rest escaped. These two deceased are a sub-chief and another civilian,” Mabor told Eye Radio.

The motive of the attack is yet to be established.

Lakes State is currently under a mandatory disarmament exercise. But it is not clear why such attacks continue to happen.

However, the newly appointed governor of the state, Makur Kulang, is yet to form his government to respond to challenges facing there.

8th September 2020

