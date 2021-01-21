Bilpam sends military committee to investigate Paloch killings

A military team has been reportedly dispatched to Palouch County to investigate the recent violent clashes.

“The SSPDF condemned the incident and passes it’s condolences to the families of the victims, it’s been led by Marshal, the ground force commander,” the SSPDF confirmed.



General Stephen Marshal is leading a team of ten officers.

Over the weekend, authorities in Upper Nile state told Eye Radio that at least seven people had been killed by an armed man in Palouch area.

They were said to have been shot in their house while sleeping.

Five other people were reportedly wounded in the incident on Saturday night.

“The leadership of the SSPDF sent a fact-finding committee…and we promise as soon as we get the details, we will avail ourselves to keep the public informed,” said Brigadier General Santo Domic, acting spokesperson, SSPDF.

According to the secretary-general of defunct Northern Upper Nile State, the incident that appears to be revenge-related is linked to the killing of four people in the area earlier last week.

