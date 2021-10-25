Boda-boda owners applaud anti-motorbike theft service

The company tracks lost motorbikes and cars that have been stolen from the owners.

So far, Nileboda’s Safe-cycle has been able to track about 57 boda-bodas that had been stolen.

The latest theft incident happened last evening at Sherikat when a boda-boda was robbed at gunpoint.

However, Safe-cycle was able to track down the boda-boda at the New Site residential area in juba.

Mayang Tut, the CEO of NileBoda company in Juba told Eye Radio that the tracking is for anyone that has a motorcycle or a car.

“It’s just a matter of opening the software system, the software gives you all the options of either you want to shut it down from where it is, it will cut off the bill consumption and the bike will get stuck there,” Mayang explained.

“If you want to come, there is a form that we give you that has details of the motorcycle like the check number, number plate color of the motorcycle. If anything happens, we just go with that form, the form will give us clear information about the engine number about anything about the lost item.”

The two suspected motorcycle thieves have been identified as Makat Telat and Alier.

They are currently under police custody at Mangateen Police Station.