28th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | States   |   Boy who defiled girl in Juba sentenced to reformatory facility

Boy who defiled girl in Juba sentenced to reformatory facility

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 min ago

Boys at Wau juvenile facility for young offenders carry out farming duties. Credit|theguardian.com

The Juvenile Court in Juba has sentenced 17-year-boy to 5 years in reformatory school for sexually assaulting a 10-year-girl.

The young man only identified as Deng committed the crime at Sherikat in Juba in September 2020.

According to the presiding judge, Deng as a baby sitter took advantage in the absence of family members.

The court also heard that he threatened to harm the little girl if she reported the incident to her family members.

His prison term begins Thursday, January 28, 2021.

“The guardian of the child offender in conflict with the law must pay the survivor 700, 000 South Sudanese Pounds as remedies through the civil proceeding,” Judge Francis Amum Awin announced the verdict.

Deng was tried under section 22 of South Sudan Child Act, 2008, which stipulates that every child has the right to be protected from the following types of treatment and abuse while in the care of parents, legal guardians, teachers, police or any other person.

It says whoever commits such an offence shall on conviction, be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years.

Judge Amum stated that “the child offender is advised for the right of appeal against both conviction and sentence within 15 days.”

Deng will not have to share prison space with adult inmates after the construction of a Juvenile Reformatory Centre in the capital, Juba in 2019.

The Juvenile Reformatory Centre, which holds up to 90 boys aged below 17 years was constructed with the support from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

While serving time, Deng will have access to vocational training in order to equip him with much-needed skills to help reintegrate into society.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’ 1

Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’

Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Kiir names 3 deputy state governors 2

Kiir names 3 deputy state governors

Published Friday, January 22, 2021

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence 3

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence

Published 12 hours ago

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars 4

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba 5

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Boy who defiled girl in Juba sentenced to reformatory facility

Published 1 min ago

South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories

Published 2 hours ago

Unified forces training stalled over slow implementation of security arrangement – RJMEC

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t fails to transport students on scholarship back to Ethiopia

Published 3 hours ago

Mundari herdsmen to leave Pojulu areas to reduce communal violence

Published 3 hours ago

Dozen healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19 in Lakes state

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.