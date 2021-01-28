Boy who defiled girl in Juba sentenced to reformatory facility

The Juvenile Court in Juba has sentenced 17-year-boy to 5 years in reformatory school for sexually assaulting a 10-year-girl.

The young man only identified as Deng committed the crime at Sherikat in Juba in September 2020.

According to the presiding judge, Deng as a baby sitter took advantage in the absence of family members.

The court also heard that he threatened to harm the little girl if she reported the incident to her family members.

His prison term begins Thursday, January 28, 2021.

“The guardian of the child offender in conflict with the law must pay the survivor 700, 000 South Sudanese Pounds as remedies through the civil proceeding,” Judge Francis Amum Awin announced the verdict.

Deng was tried under section 22 of South Sudan Child Act, 2008, which stipulates that every child has the right to be protected from the following types of treatment and abuse while in the care of parents, legal guardians, teachers, police or any other person.

It says whoever commits such an offence shall on conviction, be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years.

Judge Amum stated that “the child offender is advised for the right of appeal against both conviction and sentence within 15 days.”

Deng will not have to share prison space with adult inmates after the construction of a Juvenile Reformatory Centre in the capital, Juba in 2019.

The Juvenile Reformatory Centre, which holds up to 90 boys aged below 17 years was constructed with the support from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

While serving time, Deng will have access to vocational training in order to equip him with much-needed skills to help reintegrate into society.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter