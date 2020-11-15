You are here: Home | National News | News | Cabinet warns ‘objectors’ of rotational finance directors
The cabinet has warned some government institutions against rejecting an order for rotating director generals for finance in ministries.
Recently, the Council of Ministers resolved that all director generals for administration and finance would work on a rotational basis in all government ministries.
The order was issued by the Ministry of Labor and Public Service.
However, the order was met with resistance from some ministries, according to Michael Makuei, the government spokesperson.
“Some of the institutions decided to reject and send away those who were transferred and decided to retain those who were transferred,” Makuei told the press on Friday.
“This of course was an irregularity and as such the cabinet has resolved that this order has to be implemented in letter and spirit.”
He added that “nobody has the right to reject the transfer of any official from a ministry to another.”
According to South Sudan’s Transitional Constitution, the Director-General for Administration and Finance is responsible for the compilation and management of the accounts of the government, the custody and safety of public money and all the resources of the government.
