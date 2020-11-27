Cattle keeper shoots colleague in Yambio

A 32-year-old cattle herder has been shot dead by his fellow cattleman in Yambio town, Western Equatoria state.

According to the police, the incident happened last evening in Koba area, Thursday, November 26, 2020.

“The reason of the killing is a revenge killing,” the Deputy Police Commissioner in Yambio town said.

Mawut Dut, 32 was reportedly killed by his colleague, Maker Mayen, a 35-year-old man.

The cattlemen are from Lakes state.

Police investigations found that Maker had targetted Mawut for the alleged killing of his brother in Cuei-bet County.

“He [Mayen] started shooting Mawut Dut. He hit him with four bullets in his chest,” Brigadier General Hussein Giresh told Eye Radio. “He [Mawut] died on spot.”

The suspect is said to have used an AK-47 gun to commit the murder.

Police say they are still pursuing Mr. Mayen who escaped into the bushes.

