Egyptian President to arrive in Juba for first state visit

The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi will arrive in Juba tomorrow for his first state visit to the country.

In a letter issued this afternoon, the Office of the President said Kiir will receive Al-Sisi at Juba International Airport in the morning.

The two leaders will hold bilateral talks.

South Sudan has not asserted its claim over the share of the Nile waters –which is being contested by Egypt over the construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia.

Presidents Kiir and Al-Sisi are also expected to exchange views on regional stability.

There is an ongoing political and military conflict going on in Ethiopia ­–mainly in Tigray areas bordering South Sudan and Sudan.

According to the Press Secretary in the Office of the President, the visit aims at deepening diplomatic ties between South Sudan’s and Egypt.

Ateny Wek Ateny called on the public to turn up at the Juba International Airport for the reception of the Egyptian President and his delegation.

