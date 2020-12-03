3rd December 2020
Cattle keepers clash, civilians killed near Juba

Authors: Joakino Francis | Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Atleast three people have been killed during the clashes. Credit|

Eyewitnesses say hundreds of civilians have been displaced by fighting among cattle keepers near Juba on Wednesday.

It was reported that at least three people died during the clashes.

“There was a misunderstanding between cattle keepers of Kapori and Amadi engaged in heavy fighting, and 2 people were killed, including young boys,” said a resident who refused to be named.

They say women and children were seen leaving Jebel Timan, Lemon-gaba and Kapuri to seek refuge at Jebel Dinka and Gurei.

The exact reason for the clashes in not known, but has been attributed to communal disputes.

“Some are fleeing to Jebel Dinka and others to Gurei. I was with soldiers, and they told me that some people may have sustained injuries. A police captain was shot dead,” Chief Moses Morris confirmed to Eye Radio.

Last week, residents of Jebel Timan in Juba County reported that cattle destroyed their crops, which they had hoped to subsist on amid the economic crisis.

They accused cattle herders allegedly from Terekeka County of threatening and intimidating them when asked to leave the farmlands.

The national police service told Eye Radio that officers have been deployed in the area to restore calm.

