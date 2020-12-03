Lologo in Juba gets new police station

The South Sudan National Police Services and partners on Wednesday launched a police station in Lologo to improve policing services in the Juba suburb of Rajaf Payam, the UNDP said in a statement.

In September, some residents from Khor-Williang in Lologo told Eye Radio that criminals have been terrorizing them at night due to the absence of the police in the area.

The newly launched police station is located in Lologo II near Prisons Academy, and neighbors a growing market.

The new facility is designed to provide 24-hour police support to the community, an aspiration the Deputy Inspector General emphasized as essential.

The station consists of an office block complete with investigation rooms, temporary holding cells, and ICT equipment, a solar-powered borehole, and washrooms.

In the statement, the UNDP stated that gaps in policing services continue to affect individuals, their families, and communities and equally inhibit social and economic development, especially those in Rajaf Payam.

Previously, residents were required to travel to the Gumbo-Sherikat area to report a growing number of crimes and access police support.

“A police station cannot stand alone without the support of the public, and working together with the civilian population we can combat and eradicate crime,” said Lt. Gen. James Piu Yak, deputy inspector general of SSNPS.

“There is no work of the police that can be done in isolation without the involvement of the community, and we are appealing to police personnel to garner the respect of the community first so that cooperation is given in return.”

“The establishment of this police station will give police an opportunity to provide services to the residents of this area and achieve our primary motive to provide security to civilians,” said Gen. Jamal Abbas, Central Equatoria State police commissioner.

Responsive policing services are key to meaningful implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), in order to create lasting peace and social stability for South Sudanese.

“We hope this facility will contribute to more effective work of the police to serve the community here. Our support can be taken as a token of partnership and friendship from the people of Japan, who are expecting peace, security and the rule of law to be secured in this facility,” said JICA Chief Representative Sagara Fuyuki.

“UNDP looks forward to continued collaboration and growing our collective efforts to build a police service that is professional, competent, and a friend of all South Sudanese,” said UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Christy Ahenkora.

“People can only follow their aspirations and live their dreams if their security is assured.”

“Launching this police station during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is symbolic of our support to the police to increase responsiveness to GBV crimes.”

“We want this station to be open to every citizen, female, male, adult, and children, so they feel safe to walk in to report a crime and receive support,”

In addition to equipping the police station, inclusive Police Community Relations Committees across different states bring together a cross-section of community members, including traditional leaders, local justice actors, and the police, to become partners in preventing and responding to crime.

UNDP South Sudan’s Access to Justice, Security, and Human Rights Strengthening project provided support to the police station to bridge the gap between the police and the civilian community.

Its support to SSNPS also includes establishing Emergency Call Centres in Juba and Wau, and 23 Special Protection Units which provide life-saving services to combat GBV and other sensitive crimes.

The Lologo Police Station can be reached at 0925843060.

The facility was inaugurated by the Deputy Inspector General of South Sudan National Police Service, the Central Equatoria State Police Commissioner, Acting Chief Executive of Juba City Council, and representatives from UNDP and JICA.

