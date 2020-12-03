3rd December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Sports   |   Luol tells gov’t to start supporting sport activities

Luol tells gov’t to start supporting sport activities

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

Luol Deng, a two-time All-Star, was selected seventh overall by the Bulls in the 2004 NBA Draft | File photo

South Sudan Basketball President has urged the government to start supporting sports in the country in order to improve the performances of teams in the country.

South Sudan was the only country at the AfroBasket tournament which was not supported by its government.

“When I was in the US, we were the only the team at the AfroBasket that was not sponsored by the government back home,” said Luol Deng upon arrival at Juba International Airport on Wednesday.

Since taking over as the president of South Sudan Basketball Federation, Deng has been single-handedly funding the national team activities.

The SSBF chief said with the performance his team displayed in Rwanda, they are changing the narrative of the nation from negative narrative of war and conflict to positives narrative of great sports performances at international stage.

“For us, we have to change the narrative so now the government will feel the pressure because it has to get involved because everybody is talking about us and you don’t want that image not only for our kids and youth, but for the country in general,” added Deng.

Asked about taking up the coaching role of the team and weather a new coach will be in place for the upcoming qualifiers in Mali in February 2021, Deng said he would have to make a critical decision on the matter.

On the next qualifiers in Mali, Deng said the team is good but still missing pieces they need to work on to reach the top level with other African countries.

The team returned from Rwanda after they participated at the AfroBasket 2021 qualifier where they performed to expectations of their fans.

The team played three games, losing one against Nigeria and winning two against Rwanda and Mali.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 13:00:00

Under the Tree

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Girl dies after she was ‘set on fire’ in Juba 1

Girl dies after she was ‘set on fire’ in Juba

Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Juba, Cairo agree on Nile resource management 2

Juba, Cairo agree on Nile resource management

Published Sunday, November 29, 2020

Defrocked Jonglei archbishop sues church 3

Defrocked Jonglei archbishop sues church

Published Friday, November 27, 2020

S.Sudanese say ‘time is right to demand share of Nile water’ 4

S.Sudanese say ‘time is right to demand share of Nile water’

Published Saturday, November 28, 2020

Military General threatens Juba family with death over land 5

Military General threatens Juba family with death over land

Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Luol tells gov’t to start supporting sport activities

Published 1 min ago

Cattle keepers clash, civilians killed near Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Aweil girl sues parents over forced marriage

Published 17 hours ago

Chris Trott named UK Ambassador to Vatican

Published 18 hours ago

CECAFA U-20: S.Sudan finishes in third place

Published 22 hours ago

Yirol explosion: three children still in critical condition

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.