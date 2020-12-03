3rd December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Warrap disarmament exercise hasn’t resumed as claimed – Panek

Warrap disarmament exercise hasn’t resumed as claimed – Panek

Author : Ayuen Panchol | Published: 1 min ago

A cattle camp in South Sudan. The latest fighting in Tonj was triggered by cattle raid | File photo Courtesy

The disarmament exercise has not resumed in Warrap despite claims by the army, the state governor says.

“SSPDF disarmament exercise is still on process to kick off,” Governor Bona Panek told Eye Radio on Thursday.

The removal of arms from the hands of civilians was stopped after armed civilians clashed with the organized forces in Luanyjang area in Tonj.

More than 120 people, including soldiers and civilians, died in the fighting – forcing the army to call it off.

Three weeks ago, the SSPDF acting spokesperson told Eye Radio that the disarmament exercise had resumed in the area.

Brigadier General Santo Domic said the first phase of the peaceful disarmament would continue up to the end of December 2020 when the roads are normally passable.

Panek stressed that he has not received official communication from the national government on the resumption of the disarmament in his state.

“It is an authority and they have a plan. So, when they finish with their plan, they will inform us so that we can support them,” he added.

In July 2020, the SSPDF launched the process of removing guns from the hands of civilians in Tonj North County.

This was on the directives of President Salva Kiir.

The exercise also targeted armed civilians in Lakes, Terekeka, Warrap and Jonglei areas.

But activists and community leaders say the process has not effective as constant fightings between armed civilians are still reported in these areas.

Just last month, 14 people died and 47 others were wounded in a cattle related conflict in Tonj South County of Warrap state.

Armed youths in Lakes state have also been attacking cattle traders travelling between Jonglei and Western Bahr el Ghazal states.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Girl dies after she was ‘set on fire’ in Juba 1

Girl dies after she was ‘set on fire’ in Juba

Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Juba, Cairo agree on Nile resource management 2

Juba, Cairo agree on Nile resource management

Published Sunday, November 29, 2020

Defrocked Jonglei archbishop sues church 3

Defrocked Jonglei archbishop sues church

Published Friday, November 27, 2020

S.Sudanese say ‘time is right to demand share of Nile water’ 4

S.Sudanese say ‘time is right to demand share of Nile water’

Published Saturday, November 28, 2020

Military General threatens Juba family with death over land 5

Military General threatens Juba family with death over land

Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Warrap disarmament exercise hasn’t resumed as claimed – Panek

Published 1 min ago

Luol tells gov’t to start supporting sport activities

Published 1 hour ago

Cattle keepers clash, civilians killed near Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Aweil girl sues parents over forced marriage

Published 18 hours ago

Chris Trott named UK Ambassador to Vatican

Published 19 hours ago

CECAFA U-20: S.Sudan finishes in third place

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.