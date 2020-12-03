Warrap disarmament exercise hasn’t resumed as claimed – Panek

The disarmament exercise has not resumed in Warrap despite claims by the army, the state governor says.

“SSPDF disarmament exercise is still on process to kick off,” Governor Bona Panek told Eye Radio on Thursday.

The removal of arms from the hands of civilians was stopped after armed civilians clashed with the organized forces in Luanyjang area in Tonj.

More than 120 people, including soldiers and civilians, died in the fighting – forcing the army to call it off.

Three weeks ago, the SSPDF acting spokesperson told Eye Radio that the disarmament exercise had resumed in the area.

Brigadier General Santo Domic said the first phase of the peaceful disarmament would continue up to the end of December 2020 when the roads are normally passable.

Panek stressed that he has not received official communication from the national government on the resumption of the disarmament in his state.

“It is an authority and they have a plan. So, when they finish with their plan, they will inform us so that we can support them,” he added.

In July 2020, the SSPDF launched the process of removing guns from the hands of civilians in Tonj North County.

This was on the directives of President Salva Kiir.

The exercise also targeted armed civilians in Lakes, Terekeka, Warrap and Jonglei areas.

But activists and community leaders say the process has not effective as constant fightings between armed civilians are still reported in these areas.

Just last month, 14 people died and 47 others were wounded in a cattle related conflict in Tonj South County of Warrap state.

Armed youths in Lakes state have also been attacking cattle traders travelling between Jonglei and Western Bahr el Ghazal states.

